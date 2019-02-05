Here's another chance to see Sal Vulcano from Impractical Jokers !

Staten Island native Sal Vulcano has been doing comedy for years, best known for starring in truTV’s “ Impractical Jokers .” In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out crowds, he’s been featured on Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening,” and hosts a podcast with Brian Quinn entitled “What Say You?”

We first told you that Sal Vulcano is bringing his stand-up comedy to Albany for 2 shows. The first slot at the Albany FunnyBone on May 10th is sold out but tickets are still available for the 10 pm show.

Vulcano will also perform on Sat, May 11 at 8 pm at The Vine. Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, Feb. 8, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office or by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

The del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,9600 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.