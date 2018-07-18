Does Columbus Bakery Have The Best Italian Bread In Syracuse?

If you're looking for fresh baked Italian bread in Syracuse, look no further than Columbus Bakery. They have been baking fresh bread for over 120 years.

If you're looking for a small, old world bakery, look no further than Columbus. They are right next door Columbus Meats and Cheeses. The ovens are over 100 years old, and the bread is fresh every time you taste it.

On the Syracuse Reddit Board, many fans are raving about Columbus:

If someone asks me to bring a few loafs to dinner I have to buy one extra....because when you buy from Columbus one is eaten in the car on the ride home. Columbus, no doubt.

The secret is how they make it. Columbus makes only bread, and uses a simple dough of water, flour, salt and yeast. Columbus Bakery is located at 502 Pearl Street in Syracuse.