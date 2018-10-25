Has humankind not yet learned that you don’t piss off Liam Neeson ? And you especially don’t mess with with family. This time it’s not just the Irishman’s wrath a gang of bad dudes will face, but his most deadly weapon yet: a snowplow.

In Cold Pursuit , Neeson’s Nels Coxman is another everyday-man, a nice chap lovingly nicknamed his local wintry town’s Citizen of the Year. But when his and Laura Dern’s son shows up dead from a heroin overdose, Nels knows his son was no addict. Is he going to track down the group of violent drug dealers who killed his kid and destroy them with his snowplow? Hell friggin’ yes he is!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Cold Pursuit, an action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one each of Viking’s associates “disappear,” Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante, letting nothing - and no one - get in his way.

Cold Pursuit may sound like a revenge thriller made for Neeson, but it’s actually a remake. The original film, In Order of Disappearance, is a 2014 Norwegian black comedy that starred Stellan Skarsgard in the snowplowing revenge-thirsty role. This remake comes from the same director, Hans Petter Moland. You’ll spot some visual similarities in the trailers for both, and Cold Suit seems to be going for the same over-the-top bone-crunching violence and piercing dark humor.

A new movie where Liam Neeson punches bad guys and drops tree trunks through their car roofs? Also starring Laura Dern? This can’t come soon enough. Cold Pursuit plows into theaters on February 8, 2019.