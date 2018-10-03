CNY School Districts Lets You Track Your Child’s Bus

Central New York school districts are allowing parents to track their child's school bus . Baldwinsville parents can use the Versatrans My Stop mobile app to keep a closer eye their child's bus route.

The Versatrans My Stop app provides parents secure access to information on where their child's school bus is and what time it's expected at their stop in the morning and afternoon. There's also notifications when students scan on or off the bus, when the bus is late or when school is delayed or cancelled.

The app is free and you can download it from the App Store or Google Play . Parents will need their child’s nine-digit student ID number to use for the user name and password, which can be found on the parent portal at the Baldwinsville School District website . Call the Transportation Department at 315-638-6097 with questions.

Baldwinsville isn't the only district getting bus tracking. Where's My Bus is coming to the Rome school district. "I just downloaded mine yesterday," says Sandy House.