CNY Pumpkin Farms And Apple Cider Mills For Fall 2018

If you love spending fall doing fall things, you'll need somewhere to start. Here's a handy list that will make visiting as many local farms and mills easy as pie. Pumpkin or apple is up to you.

How many of these local CNY Autumn favorites have you visited?

Cullen Pumpkin Farm , Richfield Springs

Sand Flats Orchard , Fonda

Critz Farms , Cazenovia

Windy Hill Orchard , Cassville

Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm , Camden

North Star Orchard , Westmoreland

Clinton Cider Mill , Clinton

Fly Creek Cider Mill , Fly Creek

Whether you're looking for some fresh cider, apples for baking, pumpkins for carving, or you just want to get out and enjoy Autumn and everything that comes with it, you definitely have your choice of options in Central New York!

BONUS VIDEO