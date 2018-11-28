You can only have so much leftover turkey before you need to eat something else. How about some pizza?

We've been eating leftover turkey and stuffing and pie for about a week now. Are you tired of it yet? I know we are. It's time for a change of pace - how about some pizza?

A local pizza shop is offering 50% off all of their pizza pies from now until Sunday, December 2. It's pretty simple - all you need to do is order online from your favorite Domino's Pizza . You just need to visit their website or use their app to do it.

You can find Domino's in Central New York in Utica , Rome , Oneida, and Manlius.

What do you think - are you ready to have something other than turkey?