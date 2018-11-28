CNY Pizzerias Offer Half-Off Pizza So You’ll Stop Eating Leftovers
You can only have so much leftover turkey before you need to eat something else. How about some pizza?
We've been eating leftover turkey and stuffing and pie for about a week now. Are you tired of it yet? I know we are. It's time for a change of pace - how about some pizza?
A local pizza shop is offering 50% off all of their pizza pies from now until Sunday, December 2. It's pretty simple - all you need to do is order online from your favorite Domino's Pizza. You just need to visit their website or use their app to do it.
You can find Domino's in Central New York in Utica, Rome, Oneida, and Manlius.
What do you think - are you ready to have something other than turkey?