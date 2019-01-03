Townsquare Media is helping the Central New York Workforce get back on the job or find a better one. It’s the CNY Online Job Fair featuring open positions at Oneida County Department Of Social Services.

If you are interested in working for Oneida County and looking to make a difference and change a life, then apply today.

Please attach and mail all applications to the Oneida County Department of Personnel.

CASEWORKER

The caseworker position at the Oneida County Department of Social Services is a rewarding, entry level position for human service professionals looking to help facilitate positive change for Oneida County residents.

Working collaboratively with adults, children and families, caseworkers assess risk and safety while working to empower individuals and families toward improved well- being. Casework staff works both in office and in the field to provide individualized, strength- based services and critical linkages to resources for individuals and families in need.

While the position provides for a significant level of independence, the caseworker also functions as a member of a dynamic and supportive team of helping professionals.

Please consider joining our team today!

HOW DO I APPLY?

Fill out application Print off completed application Sign application in blue ink Submit completed application and copy of transcripts to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by mail or in person: 800 Park Avenue Utica, NY 13501(6th Floor)

Applications must be submitted to the Personnel Office by 4:30 PM by the application deadline date of January 16, 2019. No post marks are accepted.

Oneida County is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. It is the policy of the New York State Department of Civil Service and Oneida County to provide for and promote equal employment opportunity in employment, compensation, and other terms and conditions of employment without discrimination because of age, race, creed, color, national original, gender, sexual orientation, disability, military status, genetic predisposition, carrier status, political affiliation or belief.