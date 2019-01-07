CNY Native Wins Bronze In U.S. Para-Nordic Skiing

A local athlete earned a bronze medal in the U.S. Men's Sit-Ski category this weekend.

Congratulations to Kevin Burnside Jr. of Utica for winning the bronze medal this weekend at the U.S. Para-Nordic Skiing Nationals in Vermont. WKTV reports Kevin finished third for the U.S. Men's Sit-Ski category in the 800-meter sprint race.

According to Big Frog 104 , Kevin Burnside Jr was born with Spina Bifida, and is now a 'bilateral below knee amputee.' Kevin's goal is to be part of the Paralympic Team for the Beijing games in 2022.