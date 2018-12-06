CNY Kids Can Track Santa With NORAD

Let the kids track Santa delivering toys using NORAD!

Kids have it so easy, don't they? We had to use our imagination but today kids have confirmation of the man in red with NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command).

You can watch Santa on his Christmas Eve journey with the 2018 Official NORAD Santa Tracker on your phone or computer. The site lets you explore Santa's village in the North Pole, tour Santa's house, play games in the arcade, and listen to Santa's favorite songs on the music stage. In the Library, learn about Santa, his magic sleigh, and holiday traditions.

For over 60 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa’s flight.

According to Wikipedia , the NORAD tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations "hotline." The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.