CNY Halloween Ghost Hunt Contest Terms

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Participate in the 2018 Halloween Scavenger Hunt for a chance at great local prizes (7a), and a $5,000 grand prize (7b). This is a multi-market promotion that runs from 12:00 a.m. EST, October 15, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. EST, October 31, 2018. Download the free Big Frog 104 FM app (http://bigfrog104.com/app) or the Lite 987 app (http://lite987.com/app) or the 961 The Eagle app (http://961theeagle.com/app) or the WOUR app (http://wour.com/app) or the WIBX 950 app (http://wibx950.com/app) to participate.

1. Eligibility

The 2018 Halloween Scavenger Hunt (the “Promotion”) is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including District of Columbia) who are eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry. Void in Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other U.S. territories and possessions and where prohibited by law. Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., or any of its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Promotion and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members (people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year) of each such employee are not eligible. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Sponsor

Sponsor: Townsquare Media, Inc., 240 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830.

3. Timing

The Promotion begins on October 15, 2018 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and ends on October 31, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Promotion Entry Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Promotion.

4. How to Enter:

There are two (2) ways to enter the Promotion. Limit one entry per person regardless of entry method. To enter you must complete one of the following Options during the Promotion Entry Period:

Option 1: Complete the 2018 Halloween Scavenger Hunt App Challenges.

First, download the either free Big Frog 104 FM app (http://bigfrog104.com/app) or the Lite 987 app (http://lite987.com/app) or the 961 The Eagle app (http://961theeagle.com/app) or the WOUR app (http://wour.com/app) or the WIBX 950 app (http://wibx950.com/app) on either your iPhone or Android devices. Then, using the mobile app, complete 2018 Halloween Scavenger Hunt challenges identified to earn points by visiting these participating locations where the challenges are located along with any other challenges provided in the app:

• Stewart’s Shops #222, 425 Court St, Utica, NY 13502

• Stewart’s Shops #453, 4756 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 1341

• Stewart’s Shops #434, 9566 Main Street, Holland Patent, NY 13354

• Stewart’s Shops #450, 1210 Culver Ave, Utica, NY 13501

• Stewart’s Shops #455, 5319 State Route 233, Westmoreland, NY 13490

• Stewart’s Shops #361, 220 Clinton Rd, Clinton, NY 13323

• Stewart’s Shops #432, 8170 State Rt 12, Barneveld, NY 13304

• Stewart’s Shops #454, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

• Stewart’s Shops #460, 506 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440

• Stewart’s Shops, #175, 1 Cold Brook St, Poland, NY 13431

• Stewart’s Shops, #427, 200 E. Main Street, Frankfort, NY 13340

• Stewart’s Shops, #377, 9128 Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440

• Stewart’s Shops, #343, 5 N. Main Street, Middleville, NY 13406

• Stewart’s Shops, #155, 27 E. Clark Street, Ilion, NY 13357

• Stewart’s Shops, #132, 124 West Main Street, Waterville, NY 13480

• Stewart’s Shops, #114, 260 Mohawk Street, Herkimer, NY 13350

• Stewart’s Shops, #171, 22 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365

• Stewart’s Shops, #440, 434 Post Street, Boonville, NY 13309

• Stewart’s Shops, #163, 119 Main Street, Richfield Springs, NY 13439

• Stewart’s Shops, #147, 97 N. Main Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329

• Stewart’s Shops, #372, 3906 New York 12, Lyons Falls, NY 13368

• Stewart’s Shops, #426, 9 N Main St., Sherburne, NY 13460

The total points available to earn is 18,000. Participants who have completed at least 250 points will be entered into the Local Prize Draw.

Option 2: Complete the 2018 Halloween Scavenger Hunt Email Challenges

Provide the correct answers to the following questions from searching http://wour.com and correctly identifying the following five (5) answers:

1. Name the two flavors of smoothies.

2. How many punches do you need to get a free half gallon of milk using the Milk Club Card?

3. What is the name of the Stewart’s Brand Energy drink offered in a can?

4. Which ice cream has Milky Bay Bars in it?

5. How many punches do you need on the Scoop Club Card to get a free ice cream treat?

Email your answers along with your name and phone number to Phillip.Creighton@townsquaremedia.com All correct entries received during the Promotion Period will be entered into the Prize Draw.

5. Winner Selection

All eligible entries received during the Promotion Period will be entered into a Prize Draw. At the conclusion of the Promotion Entry Period, Sponsor will select in random drawing of all valid entries received for the prizes listed below in section 7. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

6. Winner Notification

The selected Prize Draw entrants will be contacted by the phone number or email address provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these rules.). Selected entrant must respond within 48 hours of notification or an alternative potential winner will be selected and notified.

7a. Local Prize

One (1) local winner will be drawn within seven (7) days of the Promotion Period ending. The Local Prize includes the following items, with a combined value of $500.

• $500 Gift card To Stewart’s Shops

No cash equivalent for the prizes, prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any listed prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. In the event winner is unable to utilize the Prize for any reason (including event cancellation), winner will forfeit the prize.

7a. Grand Prize

This is a multi-market promotion. One (1) grand prize winner, randomly chosen from the pool of qualified local prize winners, will receive a $5,000 cash.

Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. In the event winner is unable to utilize the Prize for any reason (including event cancellation), winner will forfeit the prize.

8. POTENTIAL PROMOTION WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE PROMOTION.

9. Verification of Potential Winner

Potential winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. The potential winners will be notified by email, after the date of random drawing. The potential winners may be required to sign and return to Sponsor, within ten (10) days of the date notice is sent, an affidavit of eligibility, and liability/publicity release (except where prohibited) in order to claim his/her prize if applicable. If a potential winner of any prize cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release within the required time period (if applicable), or if the prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. In the event that a potential winner of a prize is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor may award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.

10. Entry Conditions and Release

By entering, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Promotion; (b) release and hold harmless the Sponsor and each of its respective parents, subsidiary, and affiliated companies, the prize suppliers, and any other organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Promotion, and all of their respective past and present officers, directors, employees, agents, successors, assigns, and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s entry, creation of an entry or submission of an entry, participation in the Promotion, acceptance or use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or the broadcast, exploitation or use of entry; and (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorneys fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Promotion and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize.

11. Publicity

Except where prohibited, participation in the Promotion constitutes entrant’s consent to Sponsor’s and its agents’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, photos uploaded as part of the contest, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

12. General Conditions

Limit one (1) entry per person. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or mobile app account. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, mobile app accounts, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that participant’s entries and that participant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible or misdirected registrations, which will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Promotion, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Promotion, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the registrant or entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address or mobile account by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses or mobile accounts for the associated submitted address. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this promotion.

13. Limitations of Liability

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; (b) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (c) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (d) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries; or (e) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Promotion, provided that if it is not possible to award another entry due to discontinuance of the Promotion, or any part of it, for any reason, Sponsor, at its discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance for any or all of the prizes offered herein. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In event that production, technical, programming or any other reasons cause more than stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible prize claims.

14. Disputes

Entrant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, other than those concerning the administration of the Promotion or the determination of winners, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved exclusively by the United States District Court or the appropriate New York State Court located in the New York County, New York; (c) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (d) under no circumstances will entrant, other than if a resident of the State of New Jersey, be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York.

15. Entrant’s Personal Information

Information collected from entrants is subject to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy which is available here: http://www.townsquaremedia.com/privacy

16. Promotion Results

For Promotion results send a hand-printed, self-addressed, stamped envelope to 2018 Halloween Scavenger Hunt - Winners List Request, Townsquare Media, Inc., 240 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830. Requests for the winner list must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable giveaway.