CNY Feher Rubbish Removal Reportedly Abruptly Closes

Feher Rubbish Removal has abruptly ceased operating, according to the Facebook posts of two Central New York towns.

The garbage removal company, which is headquartered in Syracuse, has shut down suddenly, leaving some Central New York towns without trash service.

The town of Salina and the town of Cicero both posted notices on their Facebook pages indicating that Feher had ceased operations.

The Town of Salina post says yard waste contractor Superior Waste will be taking over immediately for Feher and that residents should see no disruption in service.

The Town of Cicero is still looking for a solution to the difficulties posed by the abrupt closure.

According to reporting by CNYCentral.com, "employees outside the company's headquarters on State Fair Boulevard said they didn't know anything was out of the ordinary until they showed up for work Friday morning."