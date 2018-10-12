Cooler weather is taking hold in CNY. Tonight into early Saturday there will be a good chance for short cold rain. Sunday, we could see frost in the morning, and Oneida county might see a few snow showers as well.

Talk about the temperature rollercoaster in CNY, right?

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton says this month has averaged 8 to 12 degrees above normal so far, but that will probably be the high water mark, so to speak.

Much cooler air is currently advecting over the region, in the wake a cold front that is now also containing the remnants of Michael... while not heavy, there will be a quick chilly rain for much of the area late tonight-early Saturday morning. Highest elevations in our Catskills zones, generally above 2300 feet, could even have wet snow mix in. All told, most locations will only receive about a tenth of an inch of rain, except that lake enhancement downwind of Lake Ontario could result in two to three-tenths of an

inch. This would apply to northern Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida Counties as well as perhaps far northern Otsego County. [ NWS ]

NWS says the West winds on Saturday will likely allow for some lake effect rain and perhaps snow showers to linger in Oneida county into Sunday. Likely areas for widespread frost will be the twin tiers to the Catskills.

Extended Forcast from NWS :

Today: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 40. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

[ NWS ]