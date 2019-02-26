Clipper System Brings More Snow And Slippery Roads To CNY

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton is calling for colder temperatures, snow, and gusty winds as a clipper system moves through CNY tomorrow.

Today we could see an additional 1-3 inches of snow with gusty winds over 25 MPH giving us low wind chills and still some whiteout conditions. A clipper system will bring more snow tomorrow. CNY will see several new inches of snow making travel difficult on slippery roads.

...A clipper system is set to swing through the region with a coating of snow Wednesday. Forecast amounts range widely from several inches north and west, to a few inches along the NY-PA border, to only about an inch south or even less...total snow amounts for Wednesday through Wednesday night are in the 3-5 inches range

roughly north of Bath-Ithaca-Cortland-Norwich-Delhi. For the Twin Tiers to Catskills, there is a wider range of uncertainty with a forecast of 1-3 inches yet higher amounts possible...[ NWS ]

Reference.com says a clipper system is a fast-moving, low-pressure system sliding along a track that separates cold air to the north and northeast from warmer air in the south and southwest. Clippers can lower temperatures by as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit in 12 hours or less...Clipper systems can also bring snow, as well as winds of up to 45 miles per hour, dropping wind-chill values to dangerous levels .

Extended NWS Forcast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -2. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Wednesday: Snow, mainly after noon. High near 17. Wind chill values as low as -8. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday Night: Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 13. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Thursday: A chance of flurries before noon, then a slight chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Winter Weather Preparation: