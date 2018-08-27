City Liquors Opens In South Utica

If you're looking for liquor in South Utica, you now have a new option. City Liquors just opened in the Price Chopper plaza.

You can find them at 1905 Genesee Street in Utica. They just opened up on August 27th 2018, and they are ready to serve.

The current hours are as followed:

Monday - Wednesday : 9AM - 9:30PM

Thursday : 9AM - 10PM

Friday : 9AM - 10PM

Saturday : 9AM - 10:30PM

Sunday : Noon - 8PM

If you have any questions, you can give them a call at (315) 734-1930.

