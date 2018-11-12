Christmas is coming and Turning Stone is getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas tree lighting and Gingerbread Village.

Santa and Mrs Clause will help will flip the switch on the annual Turning Stone Christmas tree Monday, November 19th at 6pm. Enjoy holiday music, Santa hats, cookies and cider. And don't forget to get a picture with old St Nick.

The Gingerbread Bread Village, voted one of the best in the nation , will also open November 19th. 30 employees work over 2000 hours, starting in the Summer, to create the annual tradition that has 500 pounds of gingerbread dough, over 2000 pounds of icing and more than 750 pounds of candy. It's a sight to see. The intricacy of the work and little details will amaze you.

Gingerbread Village

The kids can also have breakfast with Santa Claus. The jolly old man in red will stop by Turning Stone several times during the holidays but reservations are encouraged.

Dates & Times

November 24

December 1, 8, 15 and 22

8:00am - 9:30am

9:45am - 11:15am

Location

Season's Harvest Restaurant - Blue Room & Patio

Pricing

Adults • $16.95, plus tax

Children 5-12 • $9.95 plus tax

Children Under 5 • Free

Call 315-361-8664 or go online to book your breakfast with Santa.