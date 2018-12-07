Celebrate Christmas in Little Falls This Weekend

The City of Little Falls is getting in the holiday spirit as we get closer to their Christmas celebration this weekend, filled with live music, a fun run, crafts and activities for the kids, and even a visit from Santa.

Saturday, December 8th is the big day. It's the day Christmas "officially" hits Little Falls. And it's a full day of holiday fun for everyone. The festivities start with a "Red Nose Reindeer Run" at the Little Falls Family YMCA at 8am. Santa Claus will arrive via fire truck to kick off the race. Afterwards, jolly St. Nick will head to city hall where your kids can visit with him and take photos.

And that's just in the morning of Saturday. These festivities are going to continue throughout the whole day. Other things you can look forward to include:

- A community sing-along at Ole Sal's

- Cookie decorating and crafts for the kids in the Community Center

- Pancake decorating for kids at the American Legion

- A puppet show at The Shop

- The Utica Zoomobile at Ace Hardware

- Holiday Craft Fair at Travelodge

- Live music at the Little Falls Elks Lodge

...And a LOT more. Like we mentioned, it's a FULL day of holiday fun. If you do head out for Christmas in Little Falls, make sure you keep an eye out for the "Moose on the Loose." This little social media "game" has become such a hit. So, there's a moose that will be wandering around during this event. All you have to do is find it, take a photo with it, and upload it to Facebook with specific hashtags.

Photo Credit: Laura Powers

For all the details on Christmas in Little Falls, including a full list of all the events and activities, and a list of the businesses and organizations that have donated and helped make this event possible, visit: Christmas in Little Falls' Facebook Page . You can also get more information at: ChristmasInLittleFalls.com

We hope you can make it out and bring the whole family!

[Facebook Page: Christmas in Little Falls]

[ChristmasInLittleFalls.com]