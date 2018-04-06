Chrissie Hynde to Publish Art Book

Chrissie Hynde has announced the publication of an art book, Adding the Blue , which will come out in September following a run of Pretenders U.S. tour dates.

The limited-edition book contains nearly 200 original artworks and arrives via Genesis Publications, which has previously released similar collections by David Bowie , Bob Dylan , Ronnie Wood and others. A series of fine art prints of Hynde's work will also be made available.

“I always thought I would get into painting, but I got waylaid by rock 'n' roll and then I had kids,” Hynde said in a statement. “All their life, everyone feels that they've missed the boat, that they haven't figured it out. All this work's been done over the age of 65 when I wasn't expecting to do it. I thought it was too late, but then I moved and I started painting. As soon as that happened, I just couldn't stop.”

Genesis Publications

Adding the Blue was also the title of a track on Hynde’s debut solo album, Stockholm , which was released in 2014. You can watch the video for the painting-themed song below. Further information about the book, including a printed brochure, will be provided to those who sign up at Genesis Publications' website .

The Pretenders released their tenth album, Alone , in 2016. Explaining her decision to reactivate the band name, even though she was the only original member to appear on the LP, Hynde said at the time, “When I brought these songs back from the studio, my manager was playing them for someone, and the guy said, 'Wow, it’s great to hear the Pretenders back. And so my manager came to me and said, 'It really does sound like a Pretenders album.' And I went, 'Yeah, doesn’t it?'"

You can see the band's tour dates below.

The Pretenders U.S. Tour 2018

Jun 23: Pasadena, CA, Arroyo Seco Weekend

Jun 28: Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre

Jun 29: Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore

Jul 1: Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park

Jul 2: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Jul 3: Louisville, KY, Palace Theater

Jul 6: Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theater

Jul 7: Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

Jul 8: Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theater

Jul 10: Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

Jul 11: Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

Jul 13: Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

Jul 14: Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

Jul 16: Minneapolis, MN, The State Theater

Jul 18: St. Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House

Jul 19: Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium

Jul 21: Denver, CO, Coors Field