Members of Soundgarden will be joined by Metallica , Foo Fighters and others for a special tribute to their late former frontman Chris Cornell . "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" is set for Jan. 16, 2019, at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster . Proceeds benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation . Ryan Adams and Cornell's bandmates from Temple of the Dog and Audioslave will also appear.

"We are honored to have all these amazing artists and friends come together to pay tribute to and show their love and appreciation for Chris, his music and the mark he’s left on the world," Cornell's widow Vicky said in a news release . "We look forward to sharing this night with all the fans."

Cornell, 52, died in May 2017 of an apparent suicide . Since then, the Museum of Pop Culture in Cornell's hometown of Seattle has unveiled a life-sized bronze statue , and Cornell’s estate announced a new self-titled posthumous career retrospective album . ( Chris Cornell is due Friday.) Ann Wilson also updated "I Am the Highway," which Cornell recorded with Audioslave, on her covers project Immortal .

Jimmy Kimmel will host the concert, which is "presented by Cornell's family and closest friends," according to the news release. Each ticket purchased online for "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" will also include a copy of Chris Cornell . The evening is co-sponsored by the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.