The reboot of the horror franchise Child's Play has gotten a release date, right in the heart of summer blockbuster season. The film is set to hit theaters June 21, 2019 according to a teaser poster released by MGM and Orion.

The poster, which can be viewed below, is headlined, "More than a toy...he's your best friend," in reference to the murderous doll come to life Chucky. The denim overall wearing toy with stark red hair first appeared in 1988's Child's Play , coming at the tail end of the prime period of 80s slasher flicks. The movie was a success at the box office, spawning six sequels thus far, the latest coming in last year's Cult of Chucky . The new Child's Play will have nothing to do with that series.

Directed by Lars Klevberg, the reboot will star Aubrey Plaza ( Parks and Recreation ) as Karen Barclay, a mom who gives her son - portrayed by Gabriel Bateman - the gift of Chucky. In the original film, the doll was possessed by the ghost of a serial killer. The upcoming one brings the killer toy into the modern era, introducing "A defective 'Buddi doll' whose programming code was hacked so that he has no limitations to learning and also violence," according to a report over the summer by ComicBook.com .

Interestingly enough, June 21, 2019 will see another film of playthings hit theaters in Toy Story 4, and while that particular franchise has raked in more than a billion dollars over the years, when it comes down to a battle between their lead character, the cowboy known as Woody, and Chucky, we'll put our money on the latter any day.

Orion/MGM