Former Chicago drummer Tris Imboden has put his Malibu house on the market for $3.5 million.

The abode, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, is part of what has been called the most glamorous mobile home community in the country.

"Enjoy the sunrise over the ocean while listening to the waves from this premiere Paradise Cove Bluff, Ocean View home," reads the listing at Pacific Union. "Located just steps from one of the most beautiful beaches and marine preserves on the California coastline, this three-bedroom, two-bath home has been upgraded with quality and style. The custom tile and wood work throughout the home creates a sophisticated 'California Hacienda' style retreat that is both relaxed and elegant."

The 1,650-square-foot layout features skylights, French doors, a fireplace, a spa and a secluded patio. A mix of lime, guava, orange and persimmon trees fill the beautifully landscaped grounds.

The community first sprung up in the '50s, when fisherman parked their trailers in the area while they fished the pristine waters. Those looking for a quiet and affordable life near the water continued to develop it until it became a sought-after hotspot fetching prices, like Imboden's, in the millions.

Watch a Video About Tris Imboden's Home

"While the newcomers may drive nicer cars and trick out their old trailers — most of which date to the 1970s and which range between 400 and 1,000 square feet — with clapboard siding and Viking stoves, for the most part they respect the spirit of the Cove, its peaceable lack of ambition," The New York Times wrote of the community in 2015.

That same year, Imboden called the area “paradise with more of a sense of community than all the beach towns I have lived in.” The avid surfer has lined the walls of his home with his platinum records and surfboards that bear the name of his longtime band.

Imboden played with Chicago for 27 years before leaving the band earlier this year to spend more time with his new wife. He had also played with the likes of Kenny Loggins, Neil Diamond, Richard Marx and Crosby, Stills and Nash.