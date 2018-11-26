Chesterfield’s Tavolo Opens In North Utica

The owner of the Chesterfield Restaurant has opened a new restaurant in North Utica.

Chesterfield’s Tavolo is now open. The restaurant features a menu that includes coal-fired pizza, traditional Italian dishes, pasta and of course local dishes such as greens and chicken riggies.

The Utica OD reports that Chesterfield’s Tavolo is looking to grow from the menu served at the Chesterfield:

“We’re trying to add new stuff for the city,” Colon said. “Our city is growing, so we’re trying to grow for the city.”

WKTV reports Tavolo is open late afternoons and evenings only to start.