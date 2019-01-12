Cher Sells Her Beverly Hills Home for $2.7 Million

Were you planning on spending millions of dollars to purchase Cher ’s former home? If so, we have some bad news. The LA Times is reporting that the singer/actress has sold her Beverly Hills home for a little over $2.73 million.

The four-bedroom, English-style house was built in 1957 and sits on more than half an acre of grounds. Outdoor highlights include a large deck, meditation area and a koi pond that is fed by a man-made waterfall.

Inside, the two-story home features about 3,100 square feet of living space, reclaimed wood floors and multiple fireplaces. The master bathroom even has a 'his and hers' shower, because nobody enjoys sharing one shower-head. The "I Got You Babe" singer isn't the only celebrity to have lived at the property. Actor Ed O’Neill ( Married with Children , Modern Family ) is also a former owner.

Don't take this sale as a sign that Cher is retiring any time soon. The 72 year old performer has a very busy calendar in 2019. Dates for her Here We Go Again tour are scheduled through the end of October, including a March residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The tour gets its title from Mama Mia! Here We Go Again , the 2018 film that Cher starred in alongside Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

Then there’s the Cher Show , the broadway musical that chronicles the singer’s early life, relationships and career. Cher is not part of the cast, as three different actresses tackle the various phases of her life. Still, she is involved as one of the show’s producers and even made a surprise performance on opening night .