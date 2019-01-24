Check Out A Live Camera Feed Of Whitesboro Sauquoit River

With the winter weather bringing rain, snow, ice, sleet, a lot of Central New York is at risk for flooding. Right now in Whitesboro, the Sauquoit River is among those at risk.

A live camera feed has been set up on YouTube:

WIBX reports emergency crews are keeping a close eye on the Sauquoit Creek in the Village of Whitesboro. A Flood Warning has been issued for the creek due to an ice jam in the area of the Main Street bridge, which is now closed. The creek has begun to overflow its banks and some areas have been evacuated, including Davis Avenue, Ellis Avenue and Sauquoit Street.