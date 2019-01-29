Are you looking for a deal? This is the cheapest house for sale in New Hartford, and it's a five-bedroom!

If your looking to move to New Hartford this might be the house for you. The price was recently dropped by $4000.00 for a new asking price of $80,900.00.

Melanie Flynn at HUNT FOR HOMES, LLC via Zillow

According to Zillow , the home is located at 4441 Middle Settlement Rd in New Hartford. The 1,302 sqft house is a 5 bedroom - 2 bath home being sold as is. After the $4000 price cut, your estimated mortgage would be $340.00 per month. This single family ranch, built in 1960, features an eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors and sits on .75 acres in the New Hartford school district. Property Taxes in 2017 were $6,475 for an assessed value of $90,400.

The listing agent for this house is Melanie Flynn at HUNT FOR HOMES, LLC. (315) 223-4868.