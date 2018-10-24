Central New York’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes

With Halloween coming up around the corner, maybe you still don't know what you want to dress up for on Halloween. What is Central New York's most popular costumes?

Google has introduced a new search tool called Frightgeist . This new tool lets you know what costumes people are searching for nationally, and locally.

In Central New York, here's a look at the Top 5:

1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

2) Unicorn

3) 1980s

4) Queen of Hearts

5) Yoshi"

If you're thinking these ideas aren't for you, the new tool also has suggestions available . Try it out for free.