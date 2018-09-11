Central New York Woman Aiming For Cover Of National Magazine
A Whitesboro native could be the next cover girl for a national publication.
Singer Jessica Antonette, who performed at this past summer's Boilermaker post-race party in front of tens of thousands of fans, is seeking an even bigger audience--the readership of Maxim magazine. She already has a burgeoning recording career, with a schedule of live performances, and new releases all available on her website. Now the singer, who goes by J. Antonette is busy stumping for your votes on Maxim's website.
Maxim currently has a circulation of about nine million readers per month and features actresses, singers, and models whose careers are on the rise. You can help Antonette's cause by voting here.
The winner will be proclaimed Maxim's 2018 cover girl and also receive a $25,000 prize.
Here's where you can see all the women vying against Antonette for the Maxim cover.
And here's a link to check out Antonette's official music video for "Somewhere in the Middle."