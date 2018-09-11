Central New York Woman Aiming For Cover Of National Magazine

A Whitesboro native could be the next cover girl for a national publication.

Singer Jessica Antonette, who performed at this past summer's Boilermaker post-race party in front of tens of thousands of fans, is seeking an even bigger audience--the readership of Maxim magazine. She already has a burgeoning recording career, with a schedule of live performances, and new releases all available on her website . Now the singer, who goes by J. Antonette is busy stumping for your votes on Maxim's website.

Maxim currently has a circulation of about nine million readers per month and features actresses, singers, and models whose careers are on the rise. You can help Antonette's cause by voting here .

The winner will be proclaimed Maxim's 2018 cover girl and also receive a $25,000 prize.

Here's where you can see all the women vying against Antonette for the Maxim cover .

And here's a link to check out Antonette's official music video for "Somewhere in the Middle."