Cooperstown sits on the southern rim of Otsego Lake, and it’s a grand slam for visitors and locals alike. Though it’s fondly referred to as Baseball’s Home, you don’t need to know anything about America’s favorite pastime to enjoy this quiet lakeside village, where you’ll only find one stoplight in all of town.

The perks:

Sports nut or not, a jaunt to the Baseball Hall of Fame is a rite of passage for any Cooperstown visitor. Go down memory lane with a look at Babe Ruth’s accomplishments on the diamond and discover what role women have played in the history of the game.

Come to town thirsty, because the Cooperstown Beverage Trail is here to quench. Be it spirits or brews, you’ll find it all here, from Cooperstown Distillery to Brewery Ommegang. There are even wineries in nearby Fly Creek, Oneonta, and beyond—cheers to that!