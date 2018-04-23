Central New York Town Named No. 2 Place to Visit in America
You may take this community for granted but it's been a destination for the rich and famous as far back as we can remember, and now it's named second best small to medium town/village to visit in the country.
Cooperstown N.Y. is again gaining national recognition and it's not solely for the 'Baseball Hall of Fame.' Expedia asked 1000 travelers to determine their favorite medium, and small towns to visit in the U.S. and Cooperstown was the second most frequently mentioned village to provide you with America’s favorite places to visit. Here's what Expedia boasts about Otsego County's jewel:
Cooperstown sits on the southern rim of Otsego Lake, and it’s a grand slam for visitors and locals alike. Though it’s fondly referred to as Baseball’s Home, you don’t need to know anything about America’s favorite pastime to enjoy this quiet lakeside village, where you’ll only find one stoplight in all of town.
The perks:
Sports nut or not, a jaunt to the Baseball Hall of Fame is a rite of passage for any Cooperstown visitor. Go down memory lane with a look at Babe Ruth’s accomplishments on the diamond and discover what role women have played in the history of the game.
Come to town thirsty, because the Cooperstown Beverage Trail is here to quench. Be it spirits or brews, you’ll find it all here, from Cooperstown Distillery to Brewery Ommegang. There are even wineries in nearby Fly Creek, Oneonta, and beyond—cheers to that!
What an honor for Cooperstown NY to be listed among these heavy hitting destinations. Check out the top 10 out of 25 most frequently mentioned cities, towns, and villages to provide you with America’s favorite places to visit according to Expedia:
- Cape Cod, MA
- Cooperstown, NY
- Lake Tahoe, CA
- Toledo, OH
- Yuma, AZ
- Aspen, CO
- Bar Harbor, ME
- Hampton. NH
- Coos Bay, OR
- Galveston, TX
Cooperstown is named after William Cooper, a wealthy land speculator, county judge, and father of the popular American writer James Fenimore Cooper who penned the famous historical fiction novel 'The Last of the Mohicans.'
If you haven't visited Cooperstown, then you're missing out on a fun historical adventure with great food, museums, a beautiful lake, unique one of a kind shopping perfect for all ages and only a short drive from the Utica/Rome area.