Central New York Team Seeded #1 in the World Series

The Herkimer Generals are representing Central New York and returning to baseball's Junior College World Series for the first time since 2015. This time, following a 35-7 season, they are the #1 seed. Their opponent in first round action Saturday: North Carolina's 8th-seeded Rockingham Eagles.

Herkimer coach Jason Rathbun has never won the national championship and brings extra motivation to this year's tournament. The 2018 Junior College Division III Tournament is going on at Pioneer Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds' minor league affiliate in Greeneville, Tennessee.

This year's tourney is represented (aside from the Generals and Eagles) by junior college teams from Minnesota, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The Generals this year have been led by outfielder John Novenche, who hit .420, pitcher Joe DeSarro, who was 6-0 on the mound, and locals Vito Castronovo from Proctor High School and Zachary Durant from VVS High School.