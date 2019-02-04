Running a restaurant isn't easy. Especially since the minimum wage increase. But there's one in central New York that's been open for decades and is still going strong.

Paesanos Pizzeria in Mohawk is celebrate 25 years in business today. To honor the milestone, customers are showing their appreciation with cards and kind words. "I would like to extend a genuine thank you to them for providing our community with such dedication, friendship, and not to mention great food," says Alesha Smith.

Photo Credit - Alesha Smith

Vinnie and Barb Ceneviva have been providing the Mohawk Valley with quality food since 1994. Their dough and sauce is handmade daily. Nonno, the Italian grandfather, slices the meats, cheeses, and veggies every morning. And I hear Barb also gives the best hugs to everyone who stops in for what Donna Haley calls "one of the best pizzas I've ever eaten."

Photo Credit - Alesha Smith

In addition to serving up great food to the community, the Ceneviva family continually gives back. "A very kind gesture when Vinny brought pizzas to the Post 25 Legion to honor the Veterans," says Carol Blum.

"Absolutely love everything Vinny and Barb do at the pizzeria and the community," says Melissa Morris Reed.

Congratulations on 25 years. Here's to 25 more!