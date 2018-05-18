Central New York Memorial Day Deals And Freebies For 2018

Looking to save during Memorial Day? Here's some places to check out and take advantage of here in Central New York.

AAA- Free tipsy tow service for everyone on Memorial Day weekend Friday-Tuesday.

Best Buy- The Best Buy Memorial Day 2018 sale has launched online at bestbuy.com with deals on appliances. Major appliances are on sale with up to 40% discounts.

Denny’s- Get 20 percent off your entire check Memorial Day weekend at participating Denny’s locations.

Home Depot- Home Depot will offer a 10 percent on Memorial Day (and every day of the year) for active duty military and veterans.

JCPenney- Save up to 40% off major appliances, and up to 50% off summer clothing, and travel items.

Lowe’s- Veterans will get a 10% discount on Memorial Day (and all year long) at Lowe’s.

Ninety-Nine- Buy one meal, get a veteran or active duty military member’s meal for free on Memorial Day.

Old Navy- 50% off all tees, tanks, shorts, swim, and dresses from May 25 through May 28

Outback- Veterans, active duty members of the military, and their families will receive 15 percent off on Memorial Day at Outback Steakhouse.

Target- Get a free $5 gift card with $20 meat or seafood purchase by texting GRILL to 827438 (paper coupon, on page 3 of Target circular); expires June 3.

Walmart- Walmart has a load of Samsung sets on sale for an early Memorial Day clearance.

Know of any other deals? Comment here and let us know.