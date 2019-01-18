Central New York College Allowing Students To Minor In Marijuana

A Central New York college is adding a program that will allow students to minor in marijuana.

SUNY Morrisville is working to introduce a Cannabis Industry Minor. As marijuana is made legal in several states and legalization becomes a very real possibility in the state of New York, SUNY Morrisville says it wants to prepare students for the emerging field.

SUNY Morrisville is an agircultural and technical college, and plans to use their expertise in those fields to support the new cannabis minor, which they hope to have available for students in the fall.

According to LocalSyr.com , the college isn't "expecting to plant any marijuana but instead use hemp plants, which are very similar to the marijuana plant, as stand-ins to help students to understand marijuana cultivation techniques."

No word on what the homework assignments might include, but there should probably be snacks.

