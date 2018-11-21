CDC Warns To Throw Out All Romaine Lettuce Over E. coli Concerns

Once again the CDC is warning all consumers to throw away any and all romaine lettuce you may have in your fridge. They are also telling stores and restaurants to not serve or sell any romaine lettuce.

The warning was issued by the Centers for Disease Control Tuesday. The CDC is currently investigating an E. coli outbreak that they believe is responsible for thirty two illnesses and one hospitalization. There have been no deaths reported, but officials do not want to take any chances.

According to the CDC website ,

CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until we learn more about the outbreak. This investigation is ongoing and the advice will be updated as more information is available.

There is little information known about the source of the outbreak, which is why they are encouraging all lettuce being thrown out. The illnesses were reported on dates ranging from October 8th to October 31st.

Even if you have eaten romaine lettuce in your fridge and did not get sick, you are still encouraged to throw it away. This warning includes romaine in ANY form. A few examples include:

Whole heads of romaine

Hearts of romaine

Bags and Boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad

Symptoms of E. coli related illness include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. The illness usually lasts 5-7 days. If you feel you have been sickened by consuming romaine lettuce you are asked to inform your doctor and local health department.

If you have any more questions or concerns on this outbreak or the investigation into it, you can call the CDC media line at (404) 639-3286.