CDC Says ‘Romaine Lettuce Is Now Safe To Eat’

The FDA says we can safely consume romaine lettuce due to several factors including the shelf life.

The FDA has received confirmation that romaine lettuce is no longer being produced and distributed from the Yuma growing region. The last date of harvest was April 16, 2018, so it's unlikely that any affected romaine is available in stores or restaurants due to its 21-day shelf life.

The FDA is still investigating the illness that sickened 172 people in 32 states that include 75 hospitalizations and one death. So far the E. coli O157: H7 has not been traced to a single grower, harvester, processor, or distributor.

Before the press release from the FDA telling us it's safe to eat romaine lettuce, we saw this sign at various grocery stores in CNY:

Cindy McMullen/TSM