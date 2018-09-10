DEC Tickets Catskills Woman For Feeding Bears Dog Food

One would imagine feeding bears is never a good plan. A Catskills area woman was ticketed by the DEC for putting out dog food and bird seed on her back porch to feed bears.

New York Upstate reports that the woman told the DEC that she continued to feed the bears because she feared they might come in her house.

"The woman responsible for feeding the bears said that if she took away the food, the bears might try to get into her house. ECO Bastedo explained that feeding bears is prohibited because it causes the animals to become habituated to receiving food from people rather than from the wild, and as a result the bears can lose their natural fear of humans."

If you have bear issues on your property, please contact the DEC and not feed the bears.