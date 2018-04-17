Carol Burnett’s Netflix Talk Show Will Premiere in May

At long last, Carol Burnett is coming to Netflix with A Little Help . The revered comedienne’s new kids-themed talk show has officially set a May premiere for all twelve episodes. Check out the first teaser and get the full list of guests, from Billy Eichner to Taraji P. Henson .

Netflix first announced A Little Help With Carol Burnett back in July , but only now confirms that all twelve half-hour episodes will arrive on May 4. Guests will include Julie Bowen, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, Mark Cuban, Billy Eichner, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, DJ Khaled, Lisa Kudrow , Brittany Snow, Wanda Sykes and Stranger Things fave Finn Wolfhard . Here’s the full synopsis:

Carol Burnett is back. In this funny and endearing series, she will be joined by a group of the most honest and unfiltered people in the world – a gaggle of straight talking, entertaining 5-9 year old kids. These very opinionated “experts” weigh-in on a variety of relatable and humorous dilemmas brought in by everyday adults. Each episode will feature a celebrity contributor brave enough to bring in their own dilemma for the kids to comment on in front of a live audience. The show is co-hosted by comedian Russell Peters.

Netflix has been toying with various talk show formats for some time; most recently granting David Letterman a monthly platform to deliver new episodes. You can check out the original teaser for A Little Help With Carol Burnett below, and stay tuned for all episodes next month.