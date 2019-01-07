The latest Captain Marvel trailer has a surprising amount of new footage we’ve never seen before. It shows at least a little of how the alien Skrulls use their shapechanging abilities. And it’s got a lot more of the banter between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and the young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The young Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) is on hand as well. Plus, there’s more of Captain Marvel showing off her photon blasts. I would not want to be on the receiving end of one of those.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8.