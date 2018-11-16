Capitol Theater in Rome Hosting 90th Anniversary Celebration

It began with a 'welcome' video to visitors of the brand new Capitol Theater and was followed by a silent film. That's what happened on the night of December 10th, 1928.

That was opening night at the now classic entertainment venue in Downtown Rome. Executive Director of the Capitol Theater, Art Pierce, says the idea behind the milestone celebration is to give the people a feeling of going back in time.

On opening night of the Rome landmark, the program for the evening included a "Capitol Greetings" filmed message welcoming people to the "grand new facility." That locally produced film was followed by the silent film, LILAC TIME , starring Gary Cooper and Colleen Moore. To pay homage to the Capitol's opening night the night will include the following events.

6:30 p.m. Introductory remarks and presentations

7:00 p.m. “The Star-Spangled Banner”

7:05 p.m. “Capitol Greetings”

7:09 p.m. Vitaphone (sound) short subjects: (a.) “Harry Wayman & His Debutantes;” (b.) “The Night Court”

7:30 p.m. Feature film: LILAC TIME (First National Pictures), directed by George Fitzmaurice and starring Colleen Moore and Gary Cooper

(entire program ends circa 9:10 pm)

Capitol Theater Executive Director Art Pierce says, "Inasmuch as we have the original auditorium at our disposal, the theater’s original organ with an organist accompanying the opening night feature playing a 1928 score, plus the same sort of carbon-arc 35mm film projection that we offered in 1928, we feel that that this will be a very special, once-in-a-lifetime type experience."

Tickets will be available at the door on the night of the show, in advance from the Capitol box office (315) 337-6453, and on-line at www.romecapitol.com . In keeping with the classic tradition of the evening, ticket prices will cost what they did in 1928. The Rome Capitol Theater is only charging $0.50 for adults and $0.25 for children 12 and under.