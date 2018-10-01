Candles lines the streets of St Johnsville , lighting the way home for Michaela MacVilla who went missing September 25th , walking home from work.

The community was asked to light candles for Michaela. Those candles sit in house windows, front porches and all along streets, hoping to bring Michaela home. Samantha Jump, Michaela's mother lit one for her front porch and they quickly grew.

One turned into two. "As my family is trying to help ease my pain and keep my mind occupied I went to check my candle I lit for Michaela MacVilla last night. Next to it was another candle," writes Jump on Facebook .

Photo Credit: Samantha Jump

Two turned into a beautiful gesture. "Whoever did this. Thank you."

Photo Credit: Samantha Jump

MacVilla is a Hispanic female, approximately 5’04" and 130 lbs. She has auburn hair, wears glasses and has a nose piercing. She also has a tattoo of a heart with an infinity symbol. She was last seen leaving Stewart’s Shop on West Main Street in the village of St.Johnsville at approximately 12:10 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday September 25. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Aero hooded sweatshirt, maroon shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a "Stewart’s Shop" visor.

If you have any information please contact the New York State Police at (518)783-3211.

Farmers are also being asked to check their property and any buildings and Michaela's father, Kevin Jump is offering to join the search . "If any surrounding farmers would like help searching the farm property I am willing and able to help. All day and night."

Kevin and Samantha Jump have already suffered one tragedy, loosing their daughter Kimberly Jump who passed away unexpectedly August 31st at the age of 24. "After we already lost one daughter, I am begging you to please come forward with any info you have," pleads Kevin Jump. "We just absolutely need to bring her back home safe where she belongs. Please have some mercy on this family that has already endured more than you could imagine."