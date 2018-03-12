Cameron Diaz Is Reportedly Retired From Acting

The last time Cameron Diaz appeared in a movie was the remake of the musical film Annie . That was 2014. In three-plus years since, Diaz, previously one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood, has been completely absent from the screen. According to The Daily Mail , this isn’t just Diaz taking a little break or being extremely selective about her projects: They claim she is retired from acting.

They quote actress and friend of Diaz, Selma Blair, who says Diaz is “done” with the movie business. Referring to the Diaz comedy The Sweetest Thing , Blair said “I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting, she's like ‘I’m done.’” The Mail quotes another anonymous source who says of Diaz “She’s happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time.”

If these folks are correct, Diaz is focusing her time on her marriage to Benji Madden. And good for her; she deserves to be happy and she certainly doesn’t need to work. But if Diaz really is retired, or even if she’s retired in the Steven Soderbergh sense and she’s just going to vanish from the face of the Earth for a couple years, this is disappointing. Diaz has been one of our finest actresses, in and out of the world of comedy, for decades. She doesn’t owe us anything, but if she’s gone, it’s our loss for sure.