Camden Woman Arrested For Stabbing Husband Of 42 Years
A Camden woman is in custody this morning after allegedly stabbing her husband of 42 years multiple times.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Katherine Lavandowski was arrested Monday night following a domestic dispute.
Deputies say, they arrived at the residence around 8 p.m. and found a 75-year-old male in the living room with multiple stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene and transported to University Hospital in Syracuse and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Lavandowski was transported to Oneida County Jail. She's been charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree.