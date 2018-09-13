Christmas isn't the only time of the year you can buy ugly sweaters. This year it looks like ugly Halloween sweaters are now a thing.

Halloweencostumes.com has launched their own line of Ugly Halloween sweaters. They cost right around $40. Of course in the spirit of Halloween, they feature pictures of ghosts, ghouls, goblins and other Halloween characters. Each sweater has a unique description as well.

For example, if you were to buy the " Adult Witch Spellcraft and Curios Ugly Halloween Sweater " you would find this description:

Gazing into a crystal ball while burning a bundle of sage has never steered you wrong before. In fact, it's how you've made life's most important decisions up until now. Should I enroll in college courses? Better consult the crystal ball. Should I say 'yes' to a date with my best-guy-friend? It's crystal ball time, again! Are fame and fortune in my future? The handy-dandy crystal ball will know! In the past, it's been a reliable source of information but recently, it's malfunctioned when asked this question: What should I wear for Halloween? To be fair, the crystal ball is only equipped to answer 'yes' and 'no' type questions, but luckily, we're equipped to answer all Halloween type questions and magically, the answer you've been looking for is manifesting itself in our minds... Yes, yes... it's becoming very clear now... What you've been searching for is...the unisex spellcraft and curios ugly Halloween sweater! Perfect for costume parties and haunted hayrides, the exclusive crewneck sweater features knitted-in images of hats, cauldrons, cats, candles and moons and can easily convert into a costume. Pair the sweater with a pointy hat and heels to create a unique witch costume no one will see coming."

Would you spend $40 on these?