The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has recalled 50,706 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with extraneous material.

Ruiz Food Products, Inc say they have received complaints from consumers who reported finding white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the product. the frozen cook and serve breakfast burritos were produced on March 3, 2018.

The recall states:

3.38-lb. plastic wrapped packages containing 12 Count, 4.5-ounce individually wrapped frozen “EL MONTEREY SIGNATURE BURRITOS, EGG, SAUSAGE, CHEESE & POTATO” with lot code 18062 and 18063, and a best if used date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s consumer line at 800-772-6474. Members of the media with questions can contact Pat Summers, Communications Manager, at 559-285-1100.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.