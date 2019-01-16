Bryan Ferry Announces North America Dates on ‘Avalon’ Tour

Former lead singer Bryan Ferry will tour North America a few months after Roxy Music 's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . The shows will highlight 1982's Avalon , their last studio release, although it's not specified if he will perform the album in its entirety or only many of its songs.

He'll begin the 18-date trek in on July 30 at the Sony Centre in Toronto and conclude on Sept. 5 in Vancouver, with the other 16 concerts being in the U.S. A pre-sale will begin tomorrow (Jan. 15) at 10AM local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 18 at 10AM local time. Those who wish to take advantage of the pre-sale can do so by using the code "AVALON." Full information can be found at Ferry's website .

It's all part of a lengthy world tour sends Ferry to South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Japan in February and March; European dates are scheduled for May and June. The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on March 29.

Avalon became Roxy Music's only platinum-selling U.S. album on the strength of fan interest in the title track and "More Than This." They broke up shortly thereafter, and Ferry has since largely concentrated on a solo career. They reunited in 2001 in honor of Roxy Music's 30th anniversary, and toured occasionally over the next decade. In 2014, after three years of inactivity, they revealed that they had broken up again .

Bryan Ferry 2019 North American Tour Dates

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

Aug. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Aug. 3 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Aug. 5 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

Aug. 7 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

Aug. 9 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theater

Aug. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Aug. 13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Aug. 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Aug. 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Aug. 23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Aug. 25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

Aug. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 3 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sept. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre



