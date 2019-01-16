Bryan Ferry Announces North America Dates on ‘Avalon’ Tour
Former lead singer Bryan Ferry will tour North America a few months after Roxy Music's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The shows will highlight 1982's Avalon, their last studio release, although it's not specified if he will perform the album in its entirety or only many of its songs.
He'll begin the 18-date trek in on July 30 at the Sony Centre in Toronto and conclude on Sept. 5 in Vancouver, with the other 16 concerts being in the U.S. A pre-sale will begin tomorrow (Jan. 15) at 10AM local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 18 at 10AM local time. Those who wish to take advantage of the pre-sale can do so by using the code "AVALON." Full information can be found at Ferry's website.
It's all part of a lengthy world tour sends Ferry to South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Japan in February and March; European dates are scheduled for May and June. The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on March 29.
Avalon became Roxy Music's only platinum-selling U.S. album on the strength of fan interest in the title track and "More Than This." They broke up shortly thereafter, and Ferry has since largely concentrated on a solo career. They reunited in 2001 in honor of Roxy Music's 30th anniversary, and toured occasionally over the next decade. In 2014, after three years of inactivity, they revealed that they had broken up again.
Bryan Ferry 2019 North American Tour Dates
July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
Aug. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Aug. 3 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Aug. 5 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House
Aug. 7 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
Aug. 9 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theater
Aug. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Aug. 13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
Aug. 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Aug. 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Aug. 23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Aug. 25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Aug. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall
Aug. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
Sept. 3 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Sept. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre