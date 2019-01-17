Bryan Adams Announces New ‘Shine a Light’ Album

Bryan Adams is set to release his 14th studio album, Shine a Light . The record, his first since 2015's Get Up , will arrive on March 1.

Shine a Light 's 12 tracks include the title track, which is available now, and a duet with Jennifer Lopez called "That's How Strong Our Love Is." You can see the track listing below.

The album can be pre-ordered at MusicVaultz , where fans can choose between the CD version, which has an exclusive song called "The Last Night on Earth," and vinyl, which substitutes it with "I Hear You Knockin'."

You can hear "Shine a Light" below.

The four-year gap between records for Adams was filled with work on the score to a Broadway musical version of the smash hit 1990 movie Pretty Woman , which he created with longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

After premiering in Chicago last March, the show opened up at the Nederlander Theatre in New York in August. Adams joined the cast two weeks ago during the curtain call and performed two songs from the show, "You and I" and "Together Forever."

Adams will start a nine-show tour of Canada next week and then play a month's worth of shows in Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand beginning Feb. 25.

Bryan Adams, 'Shine a Light' Track Listing

1. Shine A Light

2. "That's How Strong Our Love Is" ft. Jennifer Lopez

3. "Part Friday Night, Part Sunday Morning"

4. "Driving Under the Influence Of Love"

5. "All or Nothing"

6. "No Time for Love"

7. "I Could Get Used to This"

8. "Talk to Me"

9. "The Last Night on Earth" (CD/cassette/digital) / "I Hear You Knockin'" (vinyl)

10. "Nobody's Girl"

11. "Don't Look Back"

12. "Whiskey in the Jar"