Bruce Willis Selling Upstate New York Home For Over $12 Million

Have you ever wanted to run around a home and yell "yippee ki yay" like Bruce Willis? Why not own Bruce Willis's New York home and do just that?

Douglas Elliman Real Estate currently has Willis's Bedford Corners home on the market for $12,950,000.

WRRV reports the Westchester property features panoramic views of the Croton Reservoir. It includes 22.6 acres and four houses for a total of 12 bedrooms.

The main home features five plus bedrooms, a patio, vegetable garden, saltwater pool, pool house, tennis court, a 2-car garage with storage above, and an additional detached 2-car garage with storage above."

The Wall Street Journal interviewed Willis on why he is selling the home, and he explains to be closer to family and friends in California:

“The only reasons we are giving it up is because we are so far from our California family, which is why we have decided to return to the West Coast and make our home there,” Willis told the Wall Street Journal in a statement. "Our youngest daughter, Mabel, said last week that she wishes we could put lots of balloons on our house, like they did in the movie Up, and send it to the West Coast. I agree, that would be perfect.”

Willis purchased the property in 2014 for $12 million.