Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Movie Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for Springsteen on Broadway , the movie based on Bruce Springsteen ’s acclaimed one-man show at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York.

The special was recorded on July 17-18 in front of a private audience, and it’s accompanied by a soundtrack album which arrives on Dec. 14, two days before the movie appears on Netflix. Springsteen on Broadway has run for over a year; it's set to end on Dec. 15.

“This is what I’ve presented to you all these years, as my long and noisy prayer – as my magic trick,” Springsteen says in the opening scene. “And like all good magic tricks, it begins with a setup.” Moving into early track “Growin’ Up,” he continued, “When I was a young man and looking for a voice to tell my stories, well, I chose my father’s voice. My father was my hero. And my greatest foe.”

You can watch the trailer below:

In the final moments of the promo Springsteen observes, “Everybody has a love-hate relationship with their hometown. Take me: I’m Mr. ‘Born to Run’ – I currently live 10 minutes from my hometown.” The clip also outlines his discussion of his parents, career highs and lows, and shows him duetting with his wife Patti Scialfa.

In an interview earlier this year, Springsteen remained noncommittal about whether he’d take the show on tour. He previously discussed a solo album; E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg had also reportedly been in the studio of Springsteen’s producer on days when the Broadway show wasn’t on.



