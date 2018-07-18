Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Coming to Netflix

For those of you who were unable to get tickets to Bruce Springsteen's Tony Award-winning Broadway show, you're in luck. Springsteen on Broadway will debut on Netflix on Dec. 15, the same day the show ends its run at New York's Walter Kerr Theater.

According to The New York Times, two special performances were recorded for private audiences this week, and they will be combined to create the special. It will be directed by Springsteen's longtime associate Thom Zimny, who also serves as one of the show's co-producers.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen -- a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman -- to Netflix in this historic one man show," Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer for Netflix said in a press release. "This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

"The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete," Springsteen manager Jon Landau added. "In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway.”

Springsteen on Broadway opened on Oct. 12, 2017, after a little more than a week of previews. Based on the singer-songwriter's 2016 memoir Born to Run, the show consists of Springsteen narrating his life through his words and songs, accompanied only by his guitar, piano and wife, Patti Scialfa, who duets with him on a few songs. Its run has been extended three times to meet the demand for tickets, and will conclude on Dec. 15 after 236 performances, all of which sold out.