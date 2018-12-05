Bruce Springsteen Crushes 2019 Tour Hopes

Bruce Springsteen shot down fans’ hopes for a 2019 tour with the E Street Band , saying he planned to spend the next year off the road.

Rumors began circulating after a Sunday Times interview said a road trip was set to commence "soon," though no direct quote was attributed to Springsteen.

“Just a note to quell some of the rumors over here on E Street,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter . “While we hope to be back with you soon, the E Street Band won’t be touring in 2019. Before I go back to my day job, the year will be consumed with a break after our Broadway run and various recording projects I’ve been working on. We do hope to see you soon, and until then, we have some mighty E Streeters out there regularly performing with their own projects who’d love and deserve your support.”

Members of the band had previously expressed doubt over the chances of a tour in the coming year. “We say the same things over and over and over, and people choose not to listen," guitarist Steven Van Zandt recently said. "Once again: There are no plans for E Street touring in 2019 right now. Could that change at any moment? Yes.” Fellow guitarist Nils Lofgren added, “Only the Boss knows.”

It’s believed the “recording projects” Springsteen mentioned will likely include the solo album he referred to in 2017 , which was created from songs written five years earlier. “That record is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ‘70s," Springsteen said. "Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach – those kinds of records."

Springsteen on Broadway ends its run on Dec. 15, accompanied by a new Netflix special and soundtrack album .