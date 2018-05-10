‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Last Man on Earth’ Canceled at FOX

It’s a Red Wedding kind of day at FOX. Just days after a cliffhanger-y fourth season finale for Will Forte’s The Last Man on Earth and days before Brooklyn Nine-Nine brings its fifth season to a close, FOX has pulled the plug on both fan-favorite series.

Last Man star January Jones first announced the series’ cancellation over Instagram, and FOX shortly thereafter followed up to cancel both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Kaitlin Olson’s The Mick. Forte’s Last Man on Earth never quite reached the heights of its buzzy first season, though Brooklyn Nine-Nine in particular has remained a critical darling for years (it is from Parks and Rec alum Dan Goor and Mike Schur, after all).

The Hollywood Reporter notes that 20th Century Fox TV held at least some discussion to return Last Man for a shortened final run, seeing as the fourth season recently ended on a cliffhanger. The series may be shopped to Hulu, but no immediate courses of action are known for either Brooklyn or The Mick. The former is produced by an outside studio — Universal Television — and apparently entered its fifth season under the pretense of a likely endgame.

It’s an incredible collection of stars to toss back into the talent pool, including Will Forte, January Jones, Kristen Schaal, Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz and Kaitlin Olson (who at least has Always Sunny in Philadelphia). We’ll likely hear of further heartbreaking cancellations soon, so bask in one of Brooklyn’s best recent clips, and stay tuned for the latest.