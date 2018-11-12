Brace Yourselves, Snow Is Coming This Week

Looks like we could have a white Thanksgiving, because according to the national Weather Service we're getting snow.

According to the National Weather Service out of Binghamton, a rain and snow mixture will move into New York and PA beginning Monday(tonight) and into Tuesday.

After that, the Lake Effect snow hits us. The service says a Lake Effect snow event is in the forecast for Tuesday night throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Here's a look at the forecast maps for both events:

For the snowfall tonight it looks like most of CNY will only have to deal with an inch or two, but if the Lake Effect snow hits us Utica could see 3 inches while the Syracuse area could be the hardest hit with 6-8 inches.

